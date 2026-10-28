Zelensky lands in Netherlands to discuss air defense, economic partnership

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on Oct. 28 for talks with Dutch officials, as Kyiv seeks to drum up European support amid deteriorating ties with the U.S.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten will welcome Zelensky at his official residence, Catshuis, in The Hague, after which the two will hold bilateral talks, according to the Dutch government.

"We will discuss defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine," Zelensky said on X upon his arrival.

The visit comes just as the Netherlands confirmed a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) package of non-military assistance over the next three years, aimed at supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

In addition to economic support, the Netherlands has provided Kyiv with about $10 billion in military aid as of mid-2026, providing F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air-defense launchers, and funding for packages under NATO's PURL program.

Ukrainian delegates will also hold talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, followed by a meeting between Ukrainian and Dutch business leaders.

Separately, Zelensky is scheduled to meet Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch, the royal palace in The Hague.

The president's trip coincided with Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma's visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Sjoerdsma outlined details of the three-year support package for Ukraine, including 40 million euros ($45 million) for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and 55 million euros ($62 million) to fund energy equipment from Dutch companies for their Ukrainian partners.

Ukraine braces for another harsh winter as Russia has already begun striking the country's energy infrastructure, still heavily battered after the previous winter.