Netherlands confirms $1.3 billion in non-military aid for Ukraine through 2029

The Dutch government on Oct. 28 outlined a package of non-military aid worth 1.2 billion euros (about $1.3 billion) for Ukraine, to be disbursed over the next three years and directed toward the country's economic recovery.

"Support for recovery and reconstruction can't wait for a ceasefire. Ukraine needs our help right now: military support, but also social and economic assistance," Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said during his visit to Kyiv.

"However successful you are on the battlefield, it's also essential that energy systems, hospitals and food production keep ticking over."

The package includes 878 million euros (close to $977 million) previously outlined in the Dutch government coalition agreement, plus an additional 327 million euros ($364 million) announced on Sept. 15.

The funds will be disbursed between 2027 and 2029 and are separate from Dutch military aid to the war-torn country.

The Netherlands unveiled further details about the package on the occasion of Sjoerdsma's visit to Ukraine's capital, which comes as the country braces for another brutal winter of Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

The bulk of the package will be directed to support Ukraine's energy and water sectors.

Under this assistance, the Netherlands will provide 40 million euros ($45 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund by the end of the year, as well as 55 million euros ($62 million) to fund energy equipment from Dutch companies via the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

The package also includes support for Ukraine's private sector, and Sjoerdsma will sign a memorandum with Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko on 10 million euros ($11 million) for Ukraine's Ramstein initiative — a project aimed at restoring and modernizing the country's industrial base.

A significant part of the aid will be channeled to Ukraine via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

"We will be with Ukraine however long and whatever it takes," Sjoerdsma told the Kyiv Independent in an interview, noting he will hold talks with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and other Ukrainian officials during his visit, and possibly hold a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Dutch minister added that "if demands change, if the situation changes, whether it's in Kyiv or in Ukraine, we will adapt our support accordingly... because it's not about what we want to offer you, it's about what Ukraine needs."