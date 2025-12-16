KI short logo

Featured Videos

What Ukrainians actually think about ceding Donbas to Russia

  • Avatar
As the U.S. increases pressure in peace talks, Russia's demand for a Ukrainian withdrawal from Ukraine-controlled parts of Donbas has sparked debate — including over whether such a decision could be made through a referendum during the war.
What Ukrainians actually think about ceding Donbas to Russia

What Ukrainians actually think about ceding Donbas to Russia

Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week

Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week

One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack

One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack

One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days

One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks