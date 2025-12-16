Featured Videos
What Ukrainians actually think about ceding Donbas to Russia
As the U.S. increases pressure in peace talks, Russia's demand for a Ukrainian withdrawal from Ukraine-controlled parts of Donbas has sparked debate — including over whether such a decision could be made through a referendum during the war.
Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week
One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack
One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.