Featured Videos
What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv
The Kyiv Independent staff documented what it feels like to live and sleep in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia intensifies its drone and missile attacks on the city. Filmed over several weeks in June and July, our journalists take shelter in bathrooms, basements, and parking garages as explosions ring out overhead.
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says
EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal
Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid
Failed US peace effort left Ukraine worse off, expert argues
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.