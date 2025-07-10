KI short logo
Featured Videos

What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv

The Kyiv Independent staff documented what it feels like to live and sleep in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia intensifies its drone and missile attacks on the city. Filmed over several weeks in June and July, our journalists take shelter in bathrooms, basements, and parking garages as explosions ring out overhead.
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says

EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal

Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid

Failed US peace effort left Ukraine worse off, expert argues

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

