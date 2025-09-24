KI short logo
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, talks with historian Niall Ferguson about the geopolitical realities shaping Ukraine’s war.
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week

Ukrainian history vs. Russian propaganda | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 4

Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

