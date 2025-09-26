Featured Videos
Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory
In this exclusive interview, a Ukrainian teenager shares the harsh realities of growing up under Russian occupation.
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week
Ukrainian history vs. Russian propaganda | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 4
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.