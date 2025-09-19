Featured Videos
Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Kyrylo Veres, commander of the K-2 regiment, a Ukrainian unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces that has evolved from an infantry battalion into a drone-led, multi-role force on the front line.
Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says
Ai Weiwei on his exploration trip to wartime Ukraine
EU top official on Europe’s preparation for war with Russia
Exclusive: Boris Johnson calls for NATO troops in Ukraine
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.