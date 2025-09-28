Featured Videos
Trump backs shooting Russian jets as provocations rise | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur covers U.S. President Donald Trump’s shift in rhetoric after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, including his support for NATO allies shooting down Russian jets entering the alliance's airspace.
Trump backs shooting Russian jets as provocations rise | Ukraine This Week
A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5
Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.