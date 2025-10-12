Featured Videos
Tomahawks for Ukraine and Nord Stream investigation | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down renewed U.S. discussions about supplying Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles — and Russia's reaction.
Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats
Europe believes Russia responsible for drone sightings, Dutch PM says
Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.