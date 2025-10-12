KI short logo

Tomahawks for Ukraine and Nord Stream investigation | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down renewed U.S. discussions about supplying Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles — and Russia's reaction.
Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats

Europe believes Russia responsible for drone sightings, Dutch PM says

Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week

Editors' Picks