Featured Videos
The world isn’t ready for drone warfare | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines how Russia and its allies have rapidly expanded the use of long-range attack drones — and why much of the world remains unprepared to defend against them.
Inside a Ukrainian prison for women who sided with Russia
Exclusive: Inside Ukrainian skeleton racer's disqualification from Olympics
Trump’s struggle to deliver peace | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.