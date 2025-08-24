KI short logo
Featured Videos

Russia slams Ukraine in wake of Trump-Zelensky meeting | Ukraine This Week

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which came just a few days after Trump’s Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Oscar-winning director on his new Ukraine war film

Oscar-winning director on his new Ukraine war film

The ground drone revolution in Ukraine

The ground drone revolution in Ukraine

Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis

Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis

Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week

Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

