Russia slams Ukraine in wake of Trump-Zelensky meeting | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which came just a few days after Trump’s Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Oscar-winning director on his new Ukraine war film
The ground drone revolution in Ukraine
Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis
Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.