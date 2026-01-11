Featured Videos
Russia fires Oreshnik missile near NATO border | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on Russia’s latest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, including the use of an Oreshnik ballistic missile near NATO borders.
How Putin began taking Crimea long before 2014
How Venezuela crisis will impact Russia’s influence in the world
Global sport reopens doors to Russia | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.