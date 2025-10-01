Featured Videos
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'
- V
The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy sits down with Nate Vance on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum to discuss his experience fighting for Ukraine as a volunteer soldier, his view of the Russian military’s strengths and vulnerabilities, and Moscow’s provocations against NATO.
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'
Trump backs shooting Russian jets as provocations rise | Ukraine This Week
A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5
Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.