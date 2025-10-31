Featured Videos
Kharkiv Oblast governor on Russia's evolution of terror
In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Independent, Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, shares the harsh realities of life under constant attack.
Is Russia’s ‘flying Chornobyl’ a real threat?
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week
Exposing Russia’s indoctrination of Ukrainian children
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.