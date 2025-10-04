Featured Videos
Inside Ukraine's fight to stop Russia near Kupiansk as war evolves
The city of Kupiansk has become a focal point of Russia’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. After crossing the Oskil River, Russian forces have begun infiltrating Ukrainian lines in small assault groups, while the battlefield becomes increasingly dominated by swarming drones.
EU must stop issuing visas to Russians, Latvian foreign minister says
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'
Trump backs shooting Russian jets as provocations rise | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.