Inside a Ukrainian prison for women who sided with Russia

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian courts have convicted thousands of people of collaboration and treason. The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova and Olena Zashko report from a penal colony in southeastern Ukraine that holds women who sided with Russia.
Exclusive: Inside Ukrainian skeleton racer's disqualification from Olympics

Trump’s struggle to deliver peace | Ukraine This Week

Is Donbas key to ending Ukraine-Russia war?

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

