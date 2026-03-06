Featured Videos
Inside a Ukrainian prison for women who sided with Russia
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian courts have convicted thousands of people of collaboration and treason. The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova and Olena Zashko report from a penal colony in southeastern Ukraine that holds women who sided with Russia.
Exclusive: Inside Ukrainian skeleton racer's disqualification from Olympics
Trump’s struggle to deliver peace | Ukraine This Week
Is Donbas key to ending Ukraine-Russia war?
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.