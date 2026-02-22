KI short logo

How Ukraine stopped trending | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how global support for Ukraine has shifted four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war

Putin would starve Russians before ending war, Browder says

Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

