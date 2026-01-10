Featured Videos
How Putin began taking Crimea long before 2014
Russia’s takeover of Crimea did not begin in 2014. In the first part of a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit looks at how Russia began moving to seize the peninsula immediately after Ukraine gained independence in 1991.
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.