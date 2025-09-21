Featured Videos
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week
This week on Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur covers the ongoing response to the Sept. 9 violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones — the first instance of NATO engaging Russia militarily on its own soil since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian history vs. Russian propaganda | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 4
Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says
Ai Weiwei on his exploration trip to wartime Ukraine
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.