Featured Videos
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war
In December 2023, Hlib Benia, a Ukrainian soldier with the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, was delivering supplies to his comrades when Russian FPV (first-person view) drones struck. Two of his fellow soldiers were killed. He survived but lost an arm and a leg.
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war
Putin would starve Russians before ending war, Browder says
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week
From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.