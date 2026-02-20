KI short logo

Featured Videos

He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war

  • Avatar
In December 2023, Hlib Benia, a Ukrainian soldier with the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, was delivering supplies to his comrades when Russian FPV (first-person view) drones struck. Two of his fellow soldiers were killed. He survived but lost an arm and a leg.
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war

He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war

Putin would starve Russians before ending war, Browder says

Putin would starve Russians before ending war, Browder says

Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week

From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary

From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks