Featured Videos
From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary
Torture in Russian captivity is systematic. In a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit uncovers the torture of Ukrainian civilians held by Russian forces and traces the roots of these practices through Russian history.
From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary
Why Ukraine refuses to abandon Pokrovsk, explained
Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.