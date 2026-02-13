KI short logo

Featured Videos

From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary

  • Avatar
Torture in Russian captivity is systematic. In a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit uncovers the torture of Ukrainian civilians held by Russian forces and traces the roots of these practices through Russian history.
From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary

From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary

Why Ukraine refuses to abandon Pokrovsk, explained

Why Ukraine refuses to abandon Pokrovsk, explained

Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week

Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week

Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war

Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks