Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war

In Donetsk Oblast, volunteers from across the world serve in the International Battalion of Ukraine’s Azov Corps. On the battlefield dominated by drones, constant surveillance, and high-risk rotations, they navigate daily life and combat in one of the war’s most dangerous sectors.
Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats

Europe believes Russia responsible for drone sightings, Dutch PM says

Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week

