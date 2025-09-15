Featured Videos
Exclusive: Boris Johnson calls for NATO troops in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak about Europe’s role in Ukraine’s defense, Russia’s attacks on NATO territory, and the risks of escalation.
Exclusive: Boris Johnson calls for NATO troops in Ukraine
Russia tests NATO defenses | Ukraine This Week
Tarot, cows, and village secrets | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 3
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.