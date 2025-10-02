Featured Videos
EU must stop issuing visas to Russians, Latvian foreign minister says
The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy sits down with Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braze on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum to discuss Russia’s provocations in NATO airspace and the dangers of drone incursions across Europe.
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'
Trump backs shooting Russian jets as provocations rise | Ukraine This Week
A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.