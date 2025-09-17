KI short logo
Ai Weiwei on his exploration trip to wartime Ukraine

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sits down with internationally renowned artist and activist Ai Weiwei during his first exhibition in Ukraine dedicated to Russia's full-scale war.
EU top official on Europe’s preparation for war with Russia

Exclusive: Boris Johnson calls for NATO troops in Ukraine

Russia tests NATO defenses | Ukraine This Week

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

