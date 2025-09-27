KI short logo

Featured Videos

A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • V
  • Avatar
In Episode 5 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” Masha’s journey reaches its final chapter. Before leaving, she brings everyone together for a shared meal, stories, and moments that reflect her month-long experience.
A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5

A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5

Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory

We’re in another Cold War, British historian says

We’re in another Cold War, British historian says

High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week

High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks