Featured Videos
A village feast in Ukraine | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 5
In Episode 5 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” Masha’s journey reaches its final chapter. Before leaving, she brings everyone together for a shared meal, stories, and moments that reflect her month-long experience.
Ukrainian teen’s escape from Russian-occupied territory
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.