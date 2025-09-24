Video Editor (Freelance) for the War Crimes Investigations Unit

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication is looking for a FREELANCE video editor for its War Crimes Investigations Unit.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

The War Crimes Investigations Unit is seeking a Video Editor to join the post-production team for an upcoming project — a two-part documentary film exploring Russian aggression in Ukraine. The role involves close collaboration with the film’s author and director. The position is expected to begin in mid-October and continue through mid-December.



Key Responsibilities

Oversee the full video editing process for a two-part documentary film focused on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Collaborate closely with the film’s director, author, and other post-production team members, including the graphic designer, sound engineer, and colorist.

Actively participate in weekly meetings with the War Crimes Investigations team throughout the post-production phase (approx. 8 weeks).

Deliver weekly progress updates and ensure all edits align with the creative vision and timeline.

Contribute creative input and editorial insight to enhance storytelling and visual impact.

Maintain high-quality standards across all stages of editing, including detailed review of footage, rough cuts, and final versions.

Requirements