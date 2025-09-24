Video Editor (Freelance) for the War Crimes Investigations Unit
The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication is looking for a FREELANCE video editor for its War Crimes Investigations Unit.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
The War Crimes Investigations Unit is seeking a Video Editor to join the post-production team for an upcoming project — a two-part documentary film exploring Russian aggression in Ukraine. The role involves close collaboration with the film’s author and director. The position is expected to begin in mid-October and continue through mid-December.
Key Responsibilities
- Oversee the full video editing process for a two-part documentary film focused on Russian aggression in Ukraine.
- Collaborate closely with the film’s director, author, and other post-production team members, including the graphic designer, sound engineer, and colorist.
- Actively participate in weekly meetings with the War Crimes Investigations team throughout the post-production phase (approx. 8 weeks).
- Deliver weekly progress updates and ensure all edits align with the creative vision and timeline.
- Contribute creative input and editorial insight to enhance storytelling and visual impact.
- Maintain high-quality standards across all stages of editing, including detailed review of footage, rough cuts, and final versions.
Requirements
- Proven experience as a video editor, with a strong portfolio showcasing work on documentary films.
- Advanced proficiency in video editing software; preference will be given to candidates experienced in DaVinci Resolve.
- Availability to work on the project from mid-October to mid-December
- Ability to attend weekly in-person meetings in Kyiv during the post-production phase.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team.
- Strong organizational skills and a demonstrated ability to manage production timelines while consistently delivering high-quality results.
- Resilience under pressure and the ability to perform effectively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
- Understanding of the Ukrainian context;
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.
Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.