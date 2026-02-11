KI logo
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a Vertical Video Creator position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 85 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Key Responsibilities:

  • We are looking for a proactive and ambitious person to create vertical video content for our social media platforms (Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, etc.). Familiarity with these platforms is essential;
  • Editing and adapting long-form YouTube videos, documentaries, interviews, and explainers into short-form vertical videos (9:16 format);
  • Producing daily short-form news videos and social media video stories using open-source footage, newsroom materials, and agency visuals;
  • Collaborating with reporters and social media team to deliver timely and visually compelling video content;
  • Contributing creative ideas to present news coverage in formats suited to short-form video audiences while maintaining Kyiv Independent editorial standards;
  • Filming video content in the studio/newsroom in collaboration with reporters. Occasionally appearing on camera when needed.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English and Ukrainian languages;
  • Good news judgment and understanding of journalism ethics. We are a news organization, and we need our social media to reflect that, so the right tone of voice is the key;
  • We are looking for a person who is based in KYIV since our presence in Ukraine’s capital is one of our key advantages among other international media;
  • Basic knowledge of camera operation, audio recording, and lighting is a MUST;
  • Strong proficiency in video editing (CapCut, Premiere Pro, FCPX etc.). Familiarity with Adobe Creative Cloud is preferred;
  • Work closely with Head of Social Media to understand trending topics and deliver content that meets creative expectations;
  • Manage time effectively to meet project deadlines, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and timelines.

We offer:

  • Market‑level compensation
  • Hybrid / flexible working arrangement (Kyiv-based)
  • Medical insurance for Ukraine-based team members
  • A pivotal role in a fast-growing, impactful media startup
  • Meaningful work with a global impact

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role.

