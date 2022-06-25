Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Editor” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill an editor position.

Responsibilities:

Providing guidance to reporters as they develop stories;

Editing news stories and features for the Kyiv Independent;

Coming up with exclusive story ideas;

Participating in the forward planning of content production in different formats (including text, video and audio);

Editing and uploading news feed updates;

Providing creative input for commercial production upon request.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Native or strong command of Ukrainian language (being able to read and understand news reports and original news sources in Ukrainian);

Full understanding of Western news style, in terms of language and story structure;

Experience working as an editor for online publications;

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines and with rigorous accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Experience working with various social media platforms and understanding of audience engagement tools and methods will be considered an advantage;

A strong devotion to our values and journalism standards.

We offer:

market level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young and highly motivated team;

the ability to work remotely upon agreement;

work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

