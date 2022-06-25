Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Editor

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Editor” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill an editor position.

Responsibilities:

  • Providing guidance to reporters as they develop stories;
  • Editing news stories and features for the Kyiv Independent;
  • Coming up with exclusive story ideas; 
  • Participating in the forward planning of content production in different formats (including text, video and audio);
  • Editing and uploading news feed updates;
  • Providing creative input for commercial production upon request.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (fluent or native);
  • Native or strong command of Ukrainian language (being able to read and understand news reports and original news sources in Ukrainian);
  • Full understanding of Western news style, in terms of language and story structure;
  • Experience working as an editor for online publications; 
  • Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
  • Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines and with rigorous accuracy;
  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
  • Experience working with various social media platforms and understanding of audience engagement tools and methods will be considered an advantage;
  • A strong devotion to our values and journalism standards.

We offer:

  • market level compensation; 
  • busy, but flexible work schedule;
  • a young and highly motivated team;
  • the ability to work remotely upon agreement;
  • work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

