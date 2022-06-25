Editor
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Editor” in the title of the email.
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill an editor position.
Responsibilities:
- Providing guidance to reporters as they develop stories;
- Editing news stories and features for the Kyiv Independent;
- Coming up with exclusive story ideas;
- Participating in the forward planning of content production in different formats (including text, video and audio);
- Editing and uploading news feed updates;
- Providing creative input for commercial production upon request.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (fluent or native);
- Native or strong command of Ukrainian language (being able to read and understand news reports and original news sources in Ukrainian);
- Full understanding of Western news style, in terms of language and story structure;
- Experience working as an editor for online publications;
- Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
- Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines and with rigorous accuracy;
- Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
- Experience working with various social media platforms and understanding of audience engagement tools and methods will be considered an advantage;
- A strong devotion to our values and journalism standards.
We offer:
- market level compensation;
- busy, but flexible work schedule;
- a young and highly motivated team;
- the ability to work remotely upon agreement;
- work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.
