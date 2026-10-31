US warns Russia of 'mass-casualty event' threat at historic palace outside Moscow

The U.S. Embassy has warned of a threat of "of a mass casualty event" at Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in the outskirts of Moscow on Oct. 31.

The Embassy said it considered the information about the potential incident "a credible threat" and was coordinating with Russian authorities.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed receiving a U.S. warning about a planned "terrorist attack" in Moscow, adding that "relevant work is underway," Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS reported on Oct. 31.

Tsaritsyno is a historic palace and park complex in southern Moscow, built on the orders of the Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

The U.S. Embassy advised people to stay away from the museum and the specified area on Oct. 31 and avoid crowds.

Russia has experienced several major terrorist attacks, with the 2024 shooting at Crocus City Hall, the deadliest in the country in recent years, which killed more than 140 people and injured hundreds.

A faction of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying that gunmen opened fire on concertgoers before setting the building on fire.

Despite this, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly alleged — without providing evidence — that Ukraine played a role. Kyiv has strongly denied any involvement.