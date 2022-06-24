Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration, said that Ukraine could agree only to “a special version of neutrality with legally verified and non-protocol security guarantees,” not without being guided by the Swedish or Austrian models. That means, he said, that the signatories of the guarantees won’t stand aside in case of an attack on Ukraine but take an active part on the Ukrainian side in the conflict and officially provide immediate supplies of the required amount of weapons.