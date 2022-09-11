Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPM: Greece won’t provide Ukraine with S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 9:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that such support for the war-torn country "should not come at the expense of weakening Greece's defense system."

