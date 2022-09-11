PM: Greece won’t provide Ukraine with S-300 surface-to-air missiles.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 9:03 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that such support for the war-torn country "should not come at the expense of weakening Greece's defense system."
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.