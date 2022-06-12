Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska opens center for refugees in Lithuania.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has opened a center for Ukrainian refugees in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Since the start of Russia's invasion, Lithuania has sheltered more than 50,000 Ukrainians. "We wanted Ukrainians who were forced to come to Lithuania because of the war to have a truly native place. So that the center will be the place where it is possible to address on any matter – help or communication. To be able to study here, to spend leisure time, join a cultural event or educational course,” Zelenska said.