Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, War update
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Russia slowly advances in Donetsk Oblast as escalation continues in Belarus

by Asami Terajima October 15, 2022 1:44 AM 3 min read
A soldier of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry fires a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher toward Russian positions less than 800 meters away at a front line near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance
Key developments on Oct. 14
  • Media: Lukashenko reportedly begins covert mobilization in Belarus
  • Russia slowly advances in Donetsk Oblast
  • Zelensky vows victory as Ukraine celebrates Defender’s Day
  • Russia fires 3 missiles, 10 airstrikes across Ukraine

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan, dictator Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus has declared a “counter-terrorist operation regime” in the country due to what he called an “escalation” on the country's borders.

Lukashenko also said that Minsk has started to establish a joint regional military command with Russia – a decision that was announced earlier on Oct. 10.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused neighboring Ukraine of allegedly planning attacks on Belarus, without citing evidence. Ukraine has denied these claims and called for an international mission to monitor the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Earlier on Oct. 13, Belarusian Nasha Niva newspaper reported that Lukashenko has begun covert mobilization in Belarus, signaling a potential escalation of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Neither the goals of the mobilization nor the scale of it is clear, the Belarusian publication said.

While Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko has never sent his own troops to fight.

Lukashenko has not publicly announced mobilization.

The report comes a few weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for mobilization amid humiliating military defeats on the battlefield in Ukraine. Facing pressure, Russia has reportedly been dragging Belarus into openly joining the war.

Experts say the out-of-practice Belarusian army likely wouldn’t have a big impact on the war, but the growing Lukashanko-Putin ties have reignited concerns.

Belarus Weekly: Minsk establishes joint command with Moscow, awaits arrival of Russian troops
The Kyiv Independent

Battlefield development

Russian forces have made tactical advances toward the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast over the past three days, U.K. intelligence said on Oct. 14.

The Kremlin’s private military company Wagner likely remains “heavily involved” in the battle for Bakhmut, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. But Russian forces are facing “severe shortages of munitions and manpower” amid Ukrainian advances on other fronts, according to the intelligence report.

Earlier on Oct. 13, Russian proxies claimed on Telegram that they had captured the villages of Opytne and Ivanhrad, located south of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s military has not commented on these reports.

In the south, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is taking place near the village of Mylove in Kherson Oblast, located some 100 kilometers northeast of occupied Kherson, local official Serhiy Khlan said.

Over the past month, Ukraine has liberated over 600 settlements in the country’s east and south as of Oct. 13, the reintegration ministry said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a residential building in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 9, 2022. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Casualties and attacks

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 10 airstrikes across Ukraine on Oct. 14, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The death toll of the overnight Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv rose to eight, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported. Among the victims killed in the Oct. 13 attack was an 11-year-old boy, who died in the hospital from cardiac arrest.

Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine was struck with a missile strike again but no casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia responds to Russia’s annexation claims: ‘We have broken up with Russia forever’
The Kyiv Independent

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, another four bodies of civilians were found in liberated territories, the oblast’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

As Ukraine marks Defenders Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory while thanking Ukrainian forces for their service.

“Unbreakable, and that is why we are independent,” Zelensky said.

Defense minister: ‘The age of Ukraine-centrism has begun’
The Kyiv Independent
Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.