Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 8 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from Jan. 1–5, 2025. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief." The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments in the memorandum with the IMF



Parliament may consider a draft law on establishing a new High Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, is set to discuss revised draft law #12368 on establishing a new High Administrative Court during its Jan. 8-10, 2025 session. The bill, critical for meeting Ibenchmarks, awaits approval from the Committee on Legal Policy before proceeding to a vote.

It remains unclear if Ukraine’s parliament will address the revised draft law to repeal the "Lozovyy amendments" this week.

Obligations to the EU

ARMA Legislation Submitted

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted draft law No. 12374 to amend the legislation governing the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). This move is part of Ukraine's obligations under the Ukraine Facility, with a deadline in the first quarter of 2025.

Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law to meet obligation under the Ukraine Plan

During its Jan. 8-10, 2025 meetings the Verkhovna Rada will consider draft law #12131, which mandates the resumption of monitoring and reporting on greenhouse gas emissions. This legislation is one of the requirements under the Ukraine Plan, with a deadline set for the end of the second quarter of 2025.