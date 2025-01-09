Skip to content
Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly, Economy, Business, finance, Verkhovna Rada, Parliament, Ukraine, Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 8

by Yaroslav Zhelezniak January 9, 2025 4:08 PM 2 min read
People's deputies vote during a parliamentary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Jan. 8, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine held its first parliamentary session in 2025, with nine draft laws on the agenda. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor’s note: This is issue 8 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from Jan. 1–5, 2025. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief." The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments in the memorandum with the IMF


Parliament may consider a draft law on establishing a new High Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, is set to discuss revised draft law #12368 on establishing a new High Administrative Court during its Jan. 8-10, 2025 session. The bill, critical for meeting Ibenchmarks, awaits approval from the Committee on Legal Policy before proceeding to a vote.

It remains unclear if Ukraine’s parliament will address the revised draft law to repeal the "Lozovyy amendments" this week.

Obligations to the EU

ARMA Legislation Submitted

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted draft law No. 12374 to amend the legislation governing the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). This move is part of Ukraine's obligations under the Ukraine Facility, with a deadline in the first quarter of 2025.

Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law to meet obligation under the Ukraine Plan

During its Jan. 8-10, 2025 meetings the Verkhovna Rada will consider draft law #12131, which mandates the resumption of monitoring and reporting on greenhouse gas emissions. This legislation is one of the requirements under the Ukraine Plan, with a deadline set for the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Yaroslav Zhelezniak is the first deputy head of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy. He is also the co-chair of the Ukrainian Chapter of the Parliamentary Network of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.Read more
