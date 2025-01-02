Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 7 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from Dec. 23-Dec. 31, 2024. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief." The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

Benchmarks and soft commitments in the memorandum with the IMF



Ukraine launches competition for head of Bureau of Economic Security

The race for the new head of Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security is officially on. A draft law ensures transparent procedures of the competition and the decisive vote of independent international experts in the commission. The deadline for applications is Jan. 24, 2025. An International Monetary Fund-related deadline to appoint the new bureau head is the end of February.

Ukrainian government registers two draft laws to meet IMF commitments

On Dec. 30, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers submitted two critical bills to Parliament, aiming to fulfill structural benchmarks outlined in the IMF program.

The first, draft law #12368, proposes the establishment of a Higher Administrative Court to replace the dissolved Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK). The second, draft law #12367, seeks to repeal the controversial "Lozovyi amendments." The texts of these bills have not yet been published on Parliament’s website.

While the deadline for their adoption under the IMF Memorandum is Dec. 31, it is widely expected that Ukrainian authorities will push for their adoption before the next IMF board meeting in February.

Tax and customs exemptions extended for defense-related imports

President Volodymyr Zelenksy has signed Laws #12266 and #12267, amending the Tax and Customs Codes to extend key exemptions into 2025. These include benefits for importing drones, components, and materials used in the production of ammunition and shells.

Other key economic issues

Ukraine advances OECD membership agenda with new anti-corruption laws

Zelensky has signed critical legislation to align Ukraine with OECD standards. Law #10319 introduces tax measures to combat bribery of foreign officials in international business, while Law #11443 adjusts corporate liability for corruption offenses to meet international benchmarks. These moves mark a significant stride in Ukraine’s journey toward OECD membership.

Shake-up in Ukraine’s economic institutions

On the last day of the year the Cabinet of Ministers made two personnel changes in Ukraine’s economic oversight bodies. Ruslan Kravchenko, former governor of Kyiv region, was appointed as a new head of the State Tax Service, while Filip Pronin, ex-governor of Poltava region, became the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service. Both were appointed without competition selection which is possible according to martial law. Both are said to have close ties to Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.