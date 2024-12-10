Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 4 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from Dec. 2-Dec. 8, 2024. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief." The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments in the memorandum with the IMF

Parliament rejects draft laws on establishing a new administrative court

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, did not support and returned all three draft laws aimed at establishing a new court, the High Public Disputes Court (HPDC), which would handle administrative cases involving national state agencies. This decision stemmed from MPs and the Committee endorsing a model that completely eliminates the role of international experts in the selection process for HPDC judges. Discussions with the IMF regarding the requirements for this law are ongoing. However, only one week remains to meet the end-of-December deadline outlined in the Memorandum.

Commission for selecting the Bureau of Economic Security director elects its chair

According to our information, on Dec. 5, the commission tasked with selecting a new Director for the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine held its first meeting. Laura Stefan, an international expert on the rule of law with the European Commission and the Council of Europe, was elected as the chair of the commission. Oleh Hylyaka, a commission member nominated by the Ukrainian government, was elected as the secretary.

During its next meeting, the commission is expected to approve its working regulations. It is crucial that these regulations ensure a fully transparent and public process at every stage of the bureau's directors selection — from the submission of applications to candidate discussions. The competition for the position will be announced once the commission’s regulation is finalized.

Verkhovna Rada reinstates property confiscation in plea agreements

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law #12243-1, amending the Criminal Code to reinstate the provision for property confiscation within plea agreements for individuals accused of major corruption offenses. This provision was inadvertently removed in a prior bill addressing the withdrawal of state rewards from traitors. The draft law has now been sent to the president for signing.

Parliament supports increase in excise tax on tobacco goods

The Verkhovna Rada has passed draft law #11090 in its final reading, supporting the gradual increase of excise taxes on tobacco products. The legislation proposes a 35.4% increase in the excise tax on cigarettes in 2025. The excise tax on tobacco products will continue to rise gradually to align with the minimum levels set by the European Union.

Other key economic issues



Two bills required for Ukraine’s OECD membership adopted on time

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada approved, in its final reading, draft law #10319, which introduces tax measures to combat the bribery of foreign officials in international business transactions. Additionally, parliament passed bill #11443, imposing sanctions on businesses attempting to bribe foreign officials. Both laws were required to be adopted by the end of December to continue Ukraine’s negotiations for OECD membership. Ukraine is set to submit its final report by Dec. 13 before applying.

Parliament approves Naftogaz chief Chernyshov as deputy prime minister

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada supported Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov for the position of vice prime minister and minister for national unity. This new ministry appears to build on the former Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, which the Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine following parliament's personnel decision.