Ukraine intercepting more Russian Geran-4 jet-powered drones, General Staff says

Ukraine's air defenses have intercepted nearly 60% of Russian Geran-4 jet-powered attack drones over the past three months, with interception rates reaching 80% during some attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Fighter jets, including F-16s, Mirage aircraft, and MiG-29s, play a significant role in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones, according to the General Staff.

It did not mention interceptions rates of the more advanced Geran-5 drone.

Ukraine is also working to strengthen its short-range air defenses amid a shortage of surface-to-air missiles.

These defenses include Gepard and Shilka anti-aircraft systems, newer platforms such as Skynex, Skyranger, and Terrahawk Paladin, interceptor drones, and mobile fire groups operating across Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Top speeds of Russia's Geran drones. (Julia Zakharevych / The Kyiv Independent)

Mobile fire groups are equipped with machine guns and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), which Ukrainian troops have successfully used to shoot down Russian jet-powered drones.

The General Staff said Ukraine is also seeking cheaper ways to counter the threat, including testing new interceptor drones. Some of the systems being tested have already shot down dozens of Russian jet-powered Geran drones, according to the military.

Russia has increasingly used jet-powered drones to attack Kyiv and the surrounding region since late summer, adding to the threat posed by conventional Shahed-type drones and missiles.

The newer Geran-5 drones fly higher and faster than other drones, making them significantly harder to intercept. Their growing numbers have also challenged Ukraine's existing interceptor drones, which have proved effective against slower Russian drones.

Ukraine is racing to develop faster interceptors to counter the evolving threat, while Russia is expanding production of jet-powered drones.

Ukraine previously achieved interception rates of around 95% against conventional Shahed-type drones.