Together, we raised $24,500 to support Ukrainian veterans

We are proud to announce that with the incredible support of our readers and community, the Kyiv Independent has successfully raised $24,500 for Veteran Hub through the sale of over 1,000 of our “I Stand With Ukraine” T-shirts.

Veteran Hub is a Ukrainian charity working to support Ukrainian veterans and their families as they transition back to civilian life. This achievement is particularly vital as it comes after Veteran Hub faced a major funding challenge in January, losing nearly two-thirds of its budget when U.S. State Department support ended.

We specifically earmarked all profits from the sale of our "I Stand with Ukraine" T-shirt in March 2025 for Veteran Hub's critical work. Reaching this significant $24,500 milestone was made possible by the overwhelming generosity and commitment shown by our readers and members of our community around the world who purchased the T-shirt or donated. We’re grateful for their solidarity and their desire to make a difference.

The Kyiv Independent's "I Stand With Ukraine" T-Shirt, available for purchase on the Kyiv Independent website.

“This donation will fund psychological services for Ukrainian veterans and their family members. Specifically, it will support long-term, trauma-focused psychotherapy and support groups for veterans and their loved ones, including those who have lost someone, those who are waiting (for loved ones to return) from captivity or are missing,” Kateryna Timakina, a mental health officer at the Veteran Hub Network, said in a thank-you video.

“This donation is the biggest in the Kyiv Independent’s history, and we are proud that it is going to such an important cause. I’m thrilled that more than a thousand people will not just help veterans in Ukraine, but also actively show their support for Ukraine with their clothing”, Zakhar Protsiuk, Chief Operating Officer at the Kyiv Independent, said.

We appreciate every single person who purchased a T-shirt and contributed to this cause. This achievement powerfully demonstrates what we can accomplish together in support of Ukraine's defenders.