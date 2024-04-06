This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Season 2 Episode 13 is dedicated to whether Russian crimes in Ukraine amount to genocide.

Masha Lavrova, filling in for host Anastasiia Lapatina, is joined by Danylo Mokryk – a reporter at the War Crimes Investigations unit.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.