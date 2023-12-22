Skip to content
This Week in Ukraine Ep. 39 – After 2023, what's next for Ukraine?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Oleksiy Sorokin and Francis Farrell December 22, 2023 9:03 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier with the call sign "Bodya" shows how he has prepared his trench for the New Year and Christmas holidays. on December 8, 2023 in Bakhmut Region, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #39 is dedicated to Ukraine’s biggest events of 2023, and what to look forward to in 2024.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell and the newsroom’s deputy chief editor Oleksii Sorokin.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Oleksiy Sorokin, Francis Farrell
