This Week in Ukraine Ep. 35 – What is behind Defense Ministry's overhaul?

This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #35 is dedicated to the wave of personnel replacements inside Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the military.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.