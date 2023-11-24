Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Podcasts, Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Corruption
This Week in Ukraine Ep. 35 – What is behind Defense Ministry's overhaul?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Igor Kossov November 24, 2023 6:59 PM 1 min read
The 35th episode of "This Week in Ukraine" features Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov, who discusses the recent overhaul of Ukraine's Defense Ministry. "This Week in Ukraine" is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent' reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai)
Episode #35 is dedicated to the wave of personnel replacements inside Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the military.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Igor Kossov
