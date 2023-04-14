This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #3 is dedicated to the massive leak of U.S. military intelligence, and what it revealed about Russia's war against Ukraine.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent's reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

Episode #3 was edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.