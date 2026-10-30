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'They killed us' – Pressure from Russian authorities forces closure of Novaya Gazeta

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by Kate Tsurkan
'They killed us' – Pressure from Russian authorities forces closure of Novaya Gazeta
Photo for illustrative purposes. A woman enters a building housing the editorial office of the Novaya Gazeta independent media outlet in Moscow on April 9, 2026. (Igor Ivanko / AFP via Getty Images)

Novaya Gazeta will shut down on Nov. 9 after Russian authorities made it impossible to continue its more than three decades of work, the independent news outlet reported on Oct. 30.

"(The Russian authorities) claim they are defending the constitutional order. No, this is an anti-constitutional order. Because the Constitution has been raped, beaten, and left gagged in prison for a long sentence," the Novaya Gazeta staff wrote.

"In this country, human rights and freedoms have been abolished, and defending them is now equated with a crime. Elections and elected bodies have been effectively eliminated. Public institutions have been dismantled. Freedom of conscience and human dignity have been trampled. Private life has been turned inside out by dirty hands."

Novaya Gazeta was founded in 1993 and was known for its investigative coverage. Six of its journalists died under suspicious circumstances over the course of the newspaper's run, including the murder of Anna Politkovskaya, who reported on Russian military abuses during the Chechen wars.

Increased censorship in Russia following the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine made it almost impossible for independent outlets like Novaya Gazeta to continue to operate within the country.

Several staff members went into exile, and after Russian authorities made collaboration with printing houses impossible, the publication was forced to switch to an online-only format. Russian authorities subsequently revoked its media license and blocked access to the website from within Russia.

Novaya Gazeta Europe was founded abroad in 2022, but it exists as a separate publication.

A number of Novaya Gazeta's journalists who remained in Russia were targeted, with reporter Elena Milashina severely beaten in 2023 while working on the ground in Chechnya, and reporter Oleg Roldugin arrested in April 2026 on alleged illegal use of personal data.

Russian authorities forced the news outlet to vacate its office on Oct. 28, and its donation system was subsequently cut off, making it impossible to continue working.

"This is not just our personal story. This is the story of a country and a society that are being crushed in exactly the same way," the Novaya Gazeta staff wrote. "They killed us."

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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