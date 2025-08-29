The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a Social Media Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 75 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Develop and implement both operational and strategic plans for the Kyiv Independent’s social media presence.

Track performance, analyze data, and adjust strategies accordingly.

Collaborate with internal teams and external contributors to ensure timely and impactful content.

Work with journalists and editors to repackage reporting into compelling social content that is accurate, informative, and engaging.

Create, adapt, and post original content across all Kyiv Independent social media channels.

Launch creative social media initiatives and promotion campaigns for standalone products and projects.



Requirements:

Proven experience in social media management, digital communications, or a related field.

Excellent written and spoken English (Upper Intermediate to Advanced).

Strong communication and organizational skills, with high attention to detail.

Familiarity with multimedia content creation.

Hands-on experience with social media tools (e.g. scheduling platforms, analytics dashboards).

Understanding of digital marketing basics, social media metrics, and how to measure and interpret them.

Creativity in storytelling and ability to adapt journalistic content to different formats.

Experience in video editing (CapCut, Premiere Pro, FCPX etc.) is preferred.

Ambition and curiosity with a strong desire to grow professionally and improve the Kyiv Independent’s social media impact.

A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the Kyiv Independent.

Being based in Kyiv isn’t necessary but would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market‑level compensation

Hybrid / flexible working arrangement (Kyiv-based)

Medical insurance for Ukraine-based team members

A pivotal role in a fast-growing, impactful media startup

Meaningful work with a global impact

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role.



Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

