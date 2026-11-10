Social Media Manager — Part-time

The Kyiv Independent is looking for a part-time Social Media Manager to help deliver fast, accurate news coverage and engaging content across our social media channels. You will work closely with our social media team, journalists, and editors to cover developing stories, repackage reporting, and create content for different platforms. This role requires excellent English writing, strong news judgment, and the ability to work and react quickly.

Working arrangement:

Remote, part-time position for someone based in Ukraine or Europe.

Approximately 25 hours per week, including rotating morning, daytime, and evening shifts, as well as several weekend shifts per month.

Shifts planned in advance as part of the social media team’s schedule.

Responsibilities:

Monitor developments in Ukraine and the Kyiv Independent’s reporting throughout your shift, identifying stories that require immediate social coverage.

Respond quickly to breaking news, including Russian attacks and other major developments, and publish accurate updates as stories unfold.

Coordinate news coverage and content production with the social media team, sharing progress, flagging urgent tasks, and providing clear handovers between shifts.

Write, edit, adapt, and publish content across our social media channels, following the Kyiv Independent’s editorial standards and tone.

Work with journalists, editors, and video colleagues to turn reporting into compelling social posts, videos, and visuals.

Edit short news videos, including selecting footage, writing on-screen text, and adding subtitles.

Create and adapt visual content in Figma using our templates and visual guidelines.

Contribute to content planning, suggest relevant ideas, and prepare promotional posts for the Kyiv Independent’s reporting, products, and projects.

Requirements:

Experience managing social media for a news outlet or covering news for digital audiences.

English proficiency, with excellent writing and editing skills. You must be able to produce clear, concise, accurate copy.

Strong knowledge of Ukraine, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the wider international news context.

The ability to work and react quickly. You should be comfortable following developing stories, identifying important updates, and publishing promptly while maintaining accuracy.

Hands-on basic video editing skills

Proficiency in Figma, including adapting templates and preparing visuals for publication.

A strong understanding of how social platforms differ in audience, tone, formats, and publishing practices.

Excellent self-organization, attention to detail, and the ability to manage competing priorities.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, including keeping teammates informed and coordinating work across shifts.

Proactivity, ownership of tasks, and confidence working independently when needed.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

A part-time schedule planned in advance and a remote working arrangement.

Meaningful work bringing accurate reporting about Ukraine to a global audience.

Please submit your CV and compensation expectations for an approximately 25-hour working week, along with your location and availability.