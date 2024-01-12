This Week in Ukraine S2 E1: Russia's economic war against Ukraine

Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
The latest round of comments about the failure of negotiations came after U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Jan. 10 that he would block any legislation with aid for Ukraine unless it contained border security provisions unpopular with Democrats.
Four Ukrainians were among those captured by Somali militants after local anti-governmental forces took control of a UN helicopter, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko confirmed on Jan. 12.
The recently appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, is expected to visit Kyiv on Jan. 13 and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the BFM TV channel said on Jan. 12, citing sources close to the minister.
Russia is pursuing legal means, including obtaining representation from international law firms, to stymie efforts by the U.S. and its allies to seize frozen Russian assets, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 12, citing unnamed sources.
The intensity of drone use and minefields "made it impossible" for both Russia and Ukraine to conduct offensive operations last year, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Le Monde published on Jan. 11.
Sviatoslav Kolyhaiev has called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to help free his father, Ihor Kolyhaiev, the mayor of Kherson who was kidnapped by Russian forces 18 months ago while the city was under occupation.
The border guards arrested the 11 Iranian men in Lappeenranta, a city on the Finnish-Russian border, some 49 kilometers from the Russian city of Vyborg, the Finnish media outlet YLE reported on Jan. 12.
Vasyl Povorozniuk, metropolitan of the Luhansk Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), has been accused of cooperating with Russian occupation authorities in Luhansk, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Jan. 12.
The FCNM's Advisory Committee issued a statement saying that this step "deprives more than 25 million persons belonging to the Russian Federation's numerous national minorities from the protection offered by this unique international treaty."
A Russian manufacturer of Orlan drones and other military-use equipment dodges sanctions to obtain foreign-made components, successfully increasing production, the Ukrainian volunteer group InformNapalm said in its Jan. 12 analysis of the company's data leaked by hackers.
Russia didn't carry out any air strikes against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 12, making it the "calmest night in recent times," Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.
A senior lieutenant of Russia's tank brigade who shot and killed two civilians near Kyiv Oblast's village of Mriia in 2022 was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia on Jan. 12, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.
Russia requested an emergency meeting of the UN security council on Jan. 12 after the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
"They (Russia) face several restrictions and sanctions. They (sanctions) create additional complications when it comes to modern optics, electronics, and microchips, which is what the enemy lacks," Military Intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on air.
Russia has faced difficulties in countering Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drones during combat on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, likely due to a shortage of electronic warfare capability in the area, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 12.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv on Jan. 12 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce a major new military aid package for Ukraine, including largest-ever commitment of drones, the U.K. government reported.