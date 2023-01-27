Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on Jan. 26

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted two of the region's communities, including the Velyka Pysarivka and Bilopillia communities on Jan. 26.

Russian forces shelled the Bilopillia community twice using mortars and fired at the village of Volfyne with a grenade launcher. The Velykopysarivska community was targeted with a mortar. No casualties or destructions were reported.

There are currently no strike groups or additional concentrations of Russian troops near the borders of Sumy Oblast, according to Zhyvytskyi. Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.