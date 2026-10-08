Russian drone barrage on Kyiv kills 3, injures 14, disrupts electricity, water supplies

Russian drone strikes on the morning of Oct. 8 have killed three people and injured at least 14 in Kyiv, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A Russian drone struck a four-story scommercial building in Solomyansky district, killing two and injuring two, and leading to a fire, while the wreckage of another fell on the Holosiivskyi district, Klitschko said.

Prior to that strike, Klitschko said that Russian attacks on the capital this morning had killed one person and injured 11 others.

Klitschko raised the number of injured to 14, eight of which were hospitalized, in an update on 13:11 a.m. local time.

At 10:00 a.m. local time, Ukraine’s biggest private energy firm DTEK announced emergency energy shutdowns in Brovary, Buchanskyi, Vyshgorod, and Boryspil districts of the oblast.

The Kyiv city military administration (KMDA) shortly after announced that the right bank of Kyiv may experience interruptions in water supply, as the power decrease in the electricity grid also meant a decrease in pressure of the water supply network. This applied especially to the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) also said that a fire broke out at a logistics facility in the Buchanskyi district in Kyiv Oblast following a Russian drone strike.

Overnight, Russian drone strikes on Kyiv had already killed four people and injured 21 across four districts, KMDA said.

In Solomyanskyi district, a UAV fell on the roof of a 5-storey residential building, causing a fire, while elsewhere in the district falling debris injured one person.

In Desnyanskyi district, falling drone debris also caused a fire in a 12-storey residential building.

Russia attacked across Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type drones, 82 of them jet-powered, on the night of Oct. 8, Ukraine's air force said. The Air Force said that air defense shot down or suppressed 126 of these drones.