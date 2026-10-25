Russian attacks kill 8, injure 51 across Ukraine over past day as drone strikes residential building in Vinnytsia

Russian attacks killed eight people and injured 51 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Oct. 24-25.

A Russian drone struck a five-story residential building in the city of Vinnytsia overnight on Oct. 25, injuring six people, one of whom was hospitalized, Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, said.

The strike caused structural damage between the second and third floors, completely destroying four apartments and damaging nearby parked cars, Zabolotna added.

Alongside attacks on Vinnytsia, Russia launched 153 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Oct. 25, including 92 jet-powered drones, as well as low-cost Banderol cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 119 drones, including 64 jet-powered ones. As of 8 a.m., efforts to intercept the remaining drones were ongoing, with at least nine still in Ukrainian airspace.

Some drones evaded Ukrainian air defenses and struck 15 locations, while falling debris was recorded at nine other locations, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks on the Synelnykove District on Oct. 24 killed three people and injured 14 others, including an 11-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Five of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition.

In the Nikopol District, Russian attacks over the past day killed two women and injured five people, including a 14-year-old boy, Hanzha added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 45-year-old man in the town of Lozova and injured two other men, aged 43 and 26, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kharkiv, a 39-year-old man was injured. Russian attacks also wounded three men, aged 70, 54, and 47, in the town of Derhachi, and a 45-year-old woman in the village of Mala Danylivka, Syniehubov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the village of Yarova and injured six others elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 31-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on a farm in the Buryn community, which also injured an 18-year-old man. In the Boromlia community, a Russian drone struck a car, injuring three women aged 68, 56, and 36, according to local authorities.

Russian attacks injured four people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. Russian forces carried out 832 strikes on 52 settlements across the region using drones, artillery, aircraft, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 43 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, two women suffered acoustic trauma in a Russian strike on the regional capital, Chernihiv, on Oct. 24, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

One person was injured in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on Oct. 24, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.